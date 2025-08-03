Home / Entertainment

'Fantastic Four' faces fantastic flop with major box office falloff

The Marvel's film grossed $11.7 million domestically in its second week

The Fantastic Four reboot is facing a brutal box office blow, pulling in just $11.7 million on its second Friday in theaters.

The 2025 superhero Marvel films held onto No. 1 in its second weekend, despite a weak showing and tough competition from Dave Franco, Detective Frank Drebin Jr., and The Bad Guys.

It is reported that the film grossed $11.7 million domestically in its second Friday on the big screen, marking a devastating 80% drop from its debut.

The reports suggested that if the poor turnout continues, the film could not earn its initial weekend two estimates of $45 to $52 million by Sunday.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four has brought in $170 million across the U.S., with estimates suggesting a possible $198 million by weekend close, falling short of its hefty $200 million budget.

The movie star-studded cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, MCU’s first post-pandemic success at bringing a new super team to cinemas after missing the mark with Thunderbolts* in May, The Marvels in 2023 and Eternals in 2021.

The film has also faced the challenges of expanding past comic book fans, even after a solid start of $118 million.

Universal and DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys 2 took second place with $9.1 million on Friday across 3,852 screens and is expected to hit $22 million by Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Naked Gun followed in third, earning $6.3 million from 3,344 theaters.

