Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes bring star power to Sunny Hill Festival night 2: See

Kosovo experiences one of its most unforgettable nights as Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes lit up the stage.
On Sunday, August 3, the 29-year-old singer and songwriter took to her official Instagram account to share glimpses from her thrilling second concert of the 2025 Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina.
Reflecting on the magical experience, Dua penned in the caption, “NIGHT 2 @sunnyhillfestival [heart hands emoji] x1000.”
“unreal night unreal performances unreal energy from the crowd!!! Feeling proud is an understatement I think for all of us @dukagjinlipa @anesalipa @rinalipa @gjinlipa,” she added.
At the concert, the Levitating hitmaker was joined by iconic singer Shawn Mendes, who performed his first ever show in the Republic of Kosovo.
In the second slide of a mesmerizing photo-and-video carousel, Dua Lipa dropped a captivating clip of the Treat You Better singer, showing him delighting the crown with his soulful performance.
Dressed in a chic black ensemble featuring a stunning cutout neckline, the Future Nostalgia hitmaker also shared an eye-catching snap with the Imagination singer, who looked dashing in a sheer white shirt.
One of the photographs also captured the One Kiss songstress with her fiancé Callum Turner as they enjoyed the stunning show.
Thrilled to see Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes together, fans couldn’t stop swooning over the iconic duo and dropped heartfelt comments on the post.
“Shaaaawn the biggest in the world! thanks Dua for having Shawn at the festival! it was amazing,” commented one.
A second gushed, “MY TWO FAVE ARTISTS TOGETHER.”
“I love the energy Shawn bring everywhere he went to. He’s definitely the best choice to a concer,” admired a third.
Dua Lipa’s three-night Sunny Hill Festival is set to conclude tonight, on August 3, 2025.