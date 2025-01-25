Miley Cyrus,family aim for peace with Billy Ray amid post-2024 drama?

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus, siblings and her mom Tish Cyrus reacted to family feud with Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, her siblings and her mom Tish Cyrus are seeking to put the drama of 2024 behind them as they reportedly want to avoid a "family feud" with patriarch Billy Ray Cyrus.

As per PEOPLE, the speculations were surged after Trace Cyrus’s open letter of concern to Billy Ray following the family patriarch performance at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The source shared that there is no rift among the members of the royal family..

“They got through the drama of 2024, and it's a new year,” the insider said.

The source went on to say, “Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don't want to be this Cyrus family feud. This is not enjoyable for them.”

To note, Billy Ray, 63, shares a son Trace, 35, and Braison, 30, and daughters Brandi, 37, Miley, 31, and Noah, 25, with Tish, 57.

Mom Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus got divorced in 2022.

Moreover, the Words By Heart singer announced on January 24 that he will release a new album this summer produced by Braison.

But the source shared that the album is a “long-planned announcement” as he decided back in the fall.

