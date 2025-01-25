Angelina Jolie hit by setback after Oscars snub as son Pax suffers E-Bike accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie, has found himself again in the spotlight after a third e-bike accident in eight months.
As per the obtained photos by TMZ, the Maria star and her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s son Pax was seen in conversation with the driver and passenger of the car that he crashed into while riding his bike in Los Feliz on Friday January 24.
Due to the accident, the passenger door impacted with a large dent from the bike.
The outlet shared that Pax was "riding down the street with no hands" when he turned a corner and hit the car.
Fortunately Pax, the driver and passenger in the car all were safe amid the accident.
Prior to this, on July 29 2024 Pax was rushed to hospital after he crashed his e-bike in the LA neighborhood of Los Feliz.
At that time he was alleged that he rode a bike without wearing a helmet and sustained head injuries.
In May 2024, Pax was also involved in a car accident when he reportedly crashed his Tesla into a parked box truck near RED Studios in Hollywood.
To note, the recent accident came after Angelina Jolie's Maria snubbed at the Oscars 2025 nomination list, which was revealed on January 23, 2025.