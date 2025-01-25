Entertainment

Barack Obama faces ongoing Jennifer Aniston rumors amid marriage speculation

Former US President and the 'Friends' alum romance rumours ignited after her interview with Jimmy Kimmel

  • January 25, 2025
Barack Obama faced rumors involving actress Jennifer Aniston, sparking renewed media attention amid claims that his marriage to Michelle Obama is facing challenges.

As per Radar.com, the Former US President and the Friends alum romance rumours ignited after Aniston spoke with Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show last fall, where she revealed stories about her personal life in a skit.

She playfully verified some innocuous quotes she shared with magazines but strongly rejected the major speculation about any romantic connection to Obama.

A TV insider said of the skit: "It was very strategic on Jen's part. Obviously, Jimmy is a very close personal friend, so there wasn't going to be a gotcha moment."

The insider continued, "Jen's name keeps coming up when people talk about Barack. It doesn't mean something IS happening, but perhaps he WANTS it to happen."

On the rumours, Aniston's longtime rep Stephen Huvane refuted them and called the claims "complete nonsense" and insisted the Horrible Bosses star "barely knows him."

Following the rumours first came to public eye. Huvane shared that Aniston "is a fan" of Obama, she does not have a "personal friendship" with him.

The Morning Show star also addressed the speculation on Kimmel's show with a laugh, saying: "I have met him one. I know Michelle more than him."

However, the report came amid Michelle sparked rumours about her marriage, when she did not accompany her husband at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and then at Donald Trump's inauguration.

