Kanye West’s sexual assault case drags on as ex-assistant plots key strategy

Kanye West's sexual assault lawsuit persists, with his ex-assistant set to make a crucial 'last resort' legal move.
The Famous crooner, who prefers to be called as Ye, faced legal blow as his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, asked a court to let her serve the star via a newspaper after an "extensive investigation.”
In June 2024, Pisciotta filed lawsuit against West for sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination.
The ex-Only Fans content creator further added sexual assault allegations in the claims, stating that her drink spiked at a music studio session.
Previously, West refuted all the allegations stating that all the allegations and claims as "baseless/”
The father of four, who is currently in Japan, is yet to formally respond to the lawsuit.
As per the new court document, "Kanye West a/k/a YE has not been served despite extensive investigation and efforts to effectuate personal service. YEEZY Construction, Inc. appears to be a defunct entity.”
They added, "Plaintiff personally served the agents for service of process for Kanye West a/k/a YE's alter ego entities YEEZY, LLC, YEEZY FOOTWEAR, LLC, and YEEZY APPAREL, LLC.”
It is stated in the court document, "Their respective time to respond to the First Amended Complaint passed."
To note, the case was filed in January 22, and the next hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles on January 29.