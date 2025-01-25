King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update

King Charles was reportedly 'deeply worried' after his sister, Princess Anne, was hospitalized following a mysterious horse accident that left her with a concussion.
As per Dailymail, the British monarch was deeply worried as the Royal Princess was found unconscious on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire before spending five days in hospital.
While conversing in Cape Town, her first royal tour of 2025, Princess Anne shared, “You're jolly lucky... if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis and last summer I was very close to not being.”
Upon askling about any memory of what happened last June, she admitted, “No, nothing. I know where I thought I was going and that was to go to the chickens.”
She continued, “No, nothing to do with horses. Seeing the chickens was my regular visit. I don't have any idea what I was doing in the field, because I never normally went that way.”
Princess Anne went on to say, “It just reminds you, shows you, you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover. Take each day as it comes, they say.”
To note, she spent five nights as an in-patient before being discharged to convalesce at home, still after a week she had a heavy bruising around her face.