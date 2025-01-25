Entertainment

Jessica Alba enjoys mornings with son amid Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba is trying to get her 7-year-old son vibe to her morning dance ritual

  • January 25, 2025
Jessica Alba enjoys morning embrace with son amid Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba is spending quality moments with her kids!

On Friday, the mom-of-three shared a video that showcased the actress sweating out the mornings in her home gym with her son.

The video, made up of multiple clips, started with a big embrace between the two.

Playing in the background is Bad Bunny's famous “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” from his album that released earlier this year.

After the sweet hug, Alba pulls back before shaking her arms and legs.

“Mira, aquí. Baila,” the 43-yar-old tells Hayes in the video, which translates to, “Look here, Dance.”


Hayes, unamused by his mom’s morning dances, dribbles a blue ball out of the frame and out the door.

In the next reel, Alba lifts Hayes on to a platform before a warm hug. “So our hearts can touch,” the mom adds

Therefore, in the last footage Alba continued to sway her lips and dance in a grey sweatshirt and matching leggings.

Alba wrote, “Morning hugs -so our hearts can touch,Trying to get Hayes to vibe with me this morning Dying for this #BadBunny salsa album - instant mood booster. #FriYAY.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jesica Alba has confirmed split from her husband Cash Warren. 

