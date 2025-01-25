Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch

A spectacular planetary parade will be visible in the night sky during the months of January and February.
The celestial alignment would include, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, with the planets reaching their maximum brilliance during nearly 10 days period.
John Goss, EarthSky astronomer, shared with planets enthusiasts, "January is an excellent time to observe the planets."
This celestial phenomenon, known as a planetary parade, occurs when several planets in solar system aligned in a line from Earth's viewpoint.
As per National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), planet parade is not an astronomical term, general public still use it to describe the dazzling visibility of several planets.
The phenomenon began on January 21, but will reach its peak around January 29 due to full moon, and is expected to be visible till mid-February.
However, as per experts, Mercury will join the planets in March for a few days, completing the splendid line-up of all seven planets in the solar systems.
Numerous observatories and parks across US are organising special events for the planet parade including the Hayden Planetarium in New York, the Griffith Observatory in L.A, and the McDonald Observatory in Texas.
Along with that, several apps can also help the cosmic fans to witness the breath-taking alignment, among some options are, Star Tracker, Sky Map and Star Walk.