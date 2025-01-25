Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours 

Princess Charlene of Monaco has stepped out to attend a sombre event on Thursday alongside her husband at the funeral of Didier Guillaume.
The Monagasque royal exuded elegance in a bold look as she sweep her blonde locks up into a pristine updo.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert ignited the divorce rumours after she made an outing without her Cartier wedding ring.
The royal donned a traditional black outfit for the politician's funeral, styled with her Parada bag.
She apperaed at the funeral service alongside the Prince, who released a touching statement in the wake of his friend's death last week.
"I am deeply touched by the passing of a man of commitment and heart," he shared.
The prince added, "The Principality of Monaco has lost an exemplary servant, whose action and loyalty will remain engraved in our memories."
Albert continued, "I extend my sincere condolences to his family, as well as my warmest thoughts to all those who mourn him today."
Notably,Charlene spotted without her wedding and engagement rings, it sparked rumours that the pair may have been experiencing a rocky period in their marriage.