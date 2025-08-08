King Charles issues closure notice for royal residence ahead of major event

King Charles has issues a three-day closure notice for his Norfolk home, Sandringham Estate, in mid-August.
The official Instagram account of Sandringham Estate announced the closure on Thursday, August 7, ahead of the Heritage Live concerts.
"The Sandringham Estate will be closed to general visitors from 14th-17th August for Heritage Live's concert series,” the message reads.
It further added, "This includes our Visitor Centre car parks, and Courtyard facilities (including our cafe and restaurant). We look forward to welcoming visitors back from the 18th August onwards. Thank you in advance for your understanding.”
The Heritage Live concerts are a series of outdoor music festivals held on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate.
During the event, a slew of talented artist including Mariah Carey, Stereophonics, and Michael Bublé will perform on the sprawling 25,000-acre estate
While the festival will offer guest an inside look at the royal estate, King Charles will not be in attendance.
The Royal family usually use Sandringham in the winter and prefer Scottish homes, Balmoral Castle and Birkhall to spend their summers.
"While the King has spent some time at Sandringham earlier this month, it has always been tradition for the royals to spend Christmas in Norfolk and summer in Scotland at Balmoral – a precedent set by his mother, the late Queen,” Danielle Stacey, a royal expert, said to Hello!.
In addition to Sandringham, Balmoral Castle is also set to shut its doors to visitors for the autumn on August 10.