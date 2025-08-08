Home / Royal

King Charles issues closure notice for royal residence ahead of major event

King Charles makes big announcement ahead of Heritage Live's concert series at Sandringham Estate


King Charles has issues a three-day closure notice for his Norfolk home, Sandringham Estate, in mid-August.

The official Instagram account of Sandringham Estate announced the closure on Thursday, August 7, ahead of the Heritage Live concerts.

"The Sandringham Estate will be closed to general visitors from 14th-17th August for Heritage Live's concert series,” the message reads.

It further added, "This includes our Visitor Centre car parks, and Courtyard facilities (including our cafe and restaurant). We look forward to welcoming visitors back from the 18th August onwards. Thank you in advance for your understanding.”

The Heritage Live concerts are a series of outdoor music festivals held on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate.

During the event, a slew of talented artist including Mariah Carey, Stereophonics, and Michael Bublé will perform on the sprawling 25,000-acre estate

While the festival will offer guest an inside look at the royal estate, King Charles will not be in attendance.

The Royal family usually use Sandringham in the winter and prefer Scottish homes, Balmoral Castle and Birkhall to spend their summers.

"While the King has spent some time at Sandringham earlier this month, it has always been tradition for the royals to spend Christmas in Norfolk and summer in Scotland at Balmoral – a precedent set by his mother, the late Queen,” Danielle Stacey, a royal expert, said to Hello!.

In addition to Sandringham, Balmoral Castle is also set to shut its doors to visitors for the autumn on August 10.

You Might Like:

Duchess Sophie to take lead in new royal duty as Kate, William remain absent

Duchess Sophie to take lead in new royal duty as Kate, William remain absent
Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess of Edinburgh will carry out an engagement next week

King Charles shares cheerful update as Prince Harry feels ‘utterly devastated’

King Charles shares cheerful update as Prince Harry feels ‘utterly devastated’
Prince Harry is reportedly feeling ‘utterly devastated’ over the ‘hostile takeover’ of the Sentebale charity

Prince Harry to face new risk after response on Sentebale report

Prince Harry to face new risk after response on Sentebale report
The Duke of Sussex received a warning over his bitter public feud with the charity organization

Princess Anne brings equestrian spirit to Dublin Horse Show’s 150th opening

Princess Anne brings equestrian spirit to Dublin Horse Show’s 150th opening
The Princess Royal channels her inner equestrian at the milestone 150th opening ceremony of Dublin Horse Show

King Charles to release powerful message amid bombshell claims against Andrew

King Charles to release powerful message amid bombshell claims against Andrew
The British King’s brother, Prince Andrew, has once again been hit with a shocking new scandal

Kate Middleton makes surprise announcement after sparking health concerns

Kate Middleton makes surprise announcement after sparking health concerns
Princess Kate makes powerful first appearance after concerning health update

Queen Mary's royal role drives meaningful change in Danish Monarchy

Queen Mary's royal role drives meaningful change in Danish Monarchy
The Danish Queen is set to resume her royal duties this week after the summer break

Sarah Ferguson faces more humiliation after subtly defending Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson faces more humiliation after subtly defending Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson sent a strong message to haters as shocking claims emerged against Prince Andrew