Ryan Reynolds gives nod to Hugh Jackman amid Blake Lively controversy    

Ryan Reynolds recently showered praise on his close pal Hugh Jackman amid Blake Lively's legal controversy.
The American actor-turned-singer is currently on his concert tour, including his latest performance at Radio City Hall, where he received a special tribute from his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star.
During the show, Reynolds made a surprise appearance in the crowd to express his admiration for Jackman.
The father-of-four began with his witty sense of humour, saying, "I was told this was going to be a comedy version of Les Mis as a one-man show."
"I love this man, I care about this man. He is, he is genuinely the best human being I know. And I have 4 children," the 48-year-old actor stated.
In response to Reynolds' kind words, Jackman said, "I love you, Ryan Reynolds, I love you, man, Thanks for coming. And thanks for asking for a free ticket, too."
The Canadian-American actor's comments came after he filed a request to enforce a gag order against his wife's accuser, Justin Baldoni.
Lively has accused her It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment during the filming of their movie.
In his request, the Red Notice star alleged that Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freeman, engaged in "improper conduct."
In a counter-lawsuit, the father-of-two claimed that the Free Guy actor dubbed him a 'sexual predator' and even pressured talent agency William Morris Endeavour [WME] to drop him as their respective client.
However, neither Ryan Reynolds nor Blake Lively has commented on Justin Baldoni's legal filing.