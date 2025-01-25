Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds gives nod to Hugh Jackman amid Blake Lively controversy

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star pays heartfelt tribute to Hugh Jackman during his recent performance in NYC

  • January 25, 2025

Ryan Reynolds gives nod to Hugh Jackman amid Blake Lively controversy    

Ryan Reynolds recently showered praise on his close pal Hugh Jackman amid Blake Lively's legal controversy.

The American actor-turned-singer is currently on his concert tour, including his latest performance at Radio City Hall, where he received a special tribute from his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star.

During the show, Reynolds made a surprise appearance in the crowd to express his admiration for Jackman.

The father-of-four began with his witty sense of humour, saying, "I was told this was going to be a comedy version of Les Mis as a one-man show."

"I love this man, I care about this man. He is, he is genuinely the best human being I know. And I have 4 children," the 48-year-old actor stated.

In response to Reynolds' kind words, Jackman said, "I love you, Ryan Reynolds, I love you, man, Thanks for coming. And thanks for asking for a free ticket, too."

The Canadian-American actor's comments came after he filed a request to enforce a gag order against his wife's accuser, Justin Baldoni. 

Lively has accused her It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment during the filming of their movie.

In his request, the Red Notice star alleged that Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freeman, engaged in "improper conduct."

In a counter-lawsuit, the father-of-two claimed that the Free Guy actor dubbed him a 'sexual predator' and even pressured talent agency William Morris Endeavour [WME] to drop him as their respective client.

However, neither Ryan Reynolds nor Blake Lively has commented on Justin Baldoni's legal filing. 

