Jennifer Lopez takes surprise step for Ben Affleck amid Kevin Costner romance  

  • January 25, 2025
Jennifer Lopez is seemingly touring the estate market to buy a property near her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, amid Kevin Costner's romance speculations.

According to a report by TMZ, an insider close to the Marry Me star revealed that she is reportedly eyeing a $20 million mansion in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, 'very close' to her former partner's current home.

The tipster stated that due to deteriorating air quality in the city because of the ongoing disastrous wildfires, Lopez wants to settle somewhere in a peaceful area.

The source also added that the 55-year-old songstress has even consulted with an air quality specialist to assist her in finding the before the purchasing process.

As reported by Page Six, Affleck has been staying temporarily with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children at her Brentwood residence.

Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, finalised their divorce in December 2024 after spending two years as a happy couple.

These bombshell remarks came after a report claimed that the Unstoppable actress is currently seeing renowned American actor Kevin Costner, shortly after settling her divorce with Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Costner sparked dating rumours after they were spotted partying together during their trip to Aspen.

However, neither Jennifer Lopez's nor Kevin Costner's representatives have confirmed their relationship. 

