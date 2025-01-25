Entertainment

Justin Baldoni's wife shares first statement amid Blake Lively legal battle

The 'Clouds' star Justin Baldoni's wife, Emily Baldoni, breaks silence amid actor's legal battle with Blake Lively

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Justin Baldonis wife shares first statement amid Blake Lively legal battle
Justin Baldoni's wife shares first statement amid Blake Lively legal battle   

Justin Baldoni's wife, Emily Baldoni, shared her first statement after her husband was accused of sexual harassment by his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two paid a heartfelt tribute to her partner, who turned 41 on Friday, January 24th, 2025.

Emily shared an adorable family photo, featuring herself alongside Justin and their two kids.

The businesswoman penned a heartfelt caption under her post, "Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again."

According to People magazine, Justin has been vacationing in Hawaii with his wife, their daughter Maiya, 9, and their son Maxwell, 7.

This post of Emily Baldoni came after her husband filed a countersuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025.

In his recent filing, he accused the Gone Girl actress' partner of falsely calling him a 'sexual predator,' for which he demanded a verbal apology from the actor.

Justin furthermore claimed that Ryan allegedly pressured his talent agency, William Morris Endeavour [WME], to drop him as their client.

In response to the Cloud actor's allegations, the Deadpool & Wolverine star and his wife issued a gag order on Friday, January 24th.

Their legal team's letter stated that Justin and his team are still allegedly running a campaign that began during the filming of It Ends With Us.

They warned Justin and his PR team that if they did not cease spreading false information, they could face serious consequences in the near future.

However, Justin Baldoni has not further responded to the claims made by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Katy Perry slammed for hugging J-Hope after poking fun at BTS Army: ‘Faking for fame’

Katy Perry slammed for hugging J-Hope after poking fun at BTS Army: ‘Faking for fame’
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95

Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team

Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team

King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement

King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
Jennifer Lopez takes surprise step for Ben Affleck amid Kevin Costner romance
Jennifer Lopez takes surprise step for Ben Affleck amid Kevin Costner romance
Scarlett Johansson teaches daughter Rose early dating advice
Scarlett Johansson teaches daughter Rose early dating advice
Ryan Reynolds gives nod to Hugh Jackman amid Blake Lively controversy
Ryan Reynolds gives nod to Hugh Jackman amid Blake Lively controversy
Jessica Alba enjoys mornings with son amid Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba enjoys mornings with son amid Cash Warren split
A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial
A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial
Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations
Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations
Kanye West’s sexual assault case drags on as ex-assistant plots key strategy
Kanye West’s sexual assault case drags on as ex-assistant plots key strategy
Barack Obama faces ongoing Jennifer Aniston rumors amid marriage speculation
Barack Obama faces ongoing Jennifer Aniston rumors amid marriage speculation
Angelina Jolie hit by setback after Oscars snub as son Pax suffers E-Bike accident
Angelina Jolie hit by setback after Oscars snub as son Pax suffers E-Bike accident
DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ rapper breathes his last at 43
DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ rapper breathes his last at 43
Miley Cyrus, family aim for peace with Billy Ray amid post-2024 drama?
Miley Cyrus, family aim for peace with Billy Ray amid post-2024 drama?
Timothee Chalamet's sister Pauline takes aim at Kylie Jenner in heated rant
Timothee Chalamet's sister Pauline takes aim at Kylie Jenner in heated rant