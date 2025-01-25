Justin Baldoni's wife shares first statement amid Blake Lively legal battle   

Justin Baldoni's wife, Emily Baldoni, shared her first statement after her husband was accused of sexual harassment by his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.
Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two paid a heartfelt tribute to her partner, who turned 41 on Friday, January 24th, 2025.
Emily shared an adorable family photo, featuring herself alongside Justin and their two kids.
The businesswoman penned a heartfelt caption under her post, "Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again."
According to People magazine, Justin has been vacationing in Hawaii with his wife, their daughter Maiya, 9, and their son Maxwell, 7.
This post of Emily Baldoni came after her husband filed a countersuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025.
In his recent filing, he accused the Gone Girl actress' partner of falsely calling him a 'sexual predator,' for which he demanded a verbal apology from the actor.
Justin furthermore claimed that Ryan allegedly pressured his talent agency, William Morris Endeavour [WME], to drop him as their client.
In response to the Cloud actor's allegations, the Deadpool & Wolverine star and his wife issued a gag order on Friday, January 24th.
Their legal team's letter stated that Justin and his team are still allegedly running a campaign that began during the filming of It Ends With Us.
They warned Justin and his PR team that if they did not cease spreading false information, they could face serious consequences in the near future.
However, Justin Baldoni has not further responded to the claims made by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.