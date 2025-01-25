Jennifer Lopez pays birthday tribute to manager amid Kevin Costner romance 

Jennifer Lopez has paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her manager, Benny Medina, amid Kevin Costner romance rumours.
The Unstoppable starlet took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 24th, to honour her 67-year-old talent executive.
Lopez posted a throwback photo featuring herself and Benny while playing an iconic song, Do I Do by Stevie Wonder, in the background.
In the viral images, the two were seen sitting closely to each other from different events. In the first snapshot, the mother-of-two was wearing a black outfit, and in the second one, she donned a pink dress.
The Marry Me actress penned a heartwarming note over the picture that reads, "Happy Birthday to you, Benny."
As reported by Mail Online, Lopez was also spotted celebrating the talent manager's birthday bash at the Beverly Hills Hotel on the same day.
During her appearance, she looked effortlessly chic in a stylish winter outfit.
This post of the 55-year-old songstress came after a few reports claimed that she is currently dating popular American actor Costner.
The two sparked romance speculations after being photographed during an intimate party in Aspen earlier this month.
According to Star magazine, an insider has revealed that the two are seeing each other.
"Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man," the tipster added.
As of now, neither Jennifer Lopez nor Kevin Costner has publicly confirmed the dating reports.