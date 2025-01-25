Royal

Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'

The Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion located in Windsor, has been Prince Andrew's residence since 2004

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Prince Andrew has reportedly taken on the task of maintaining the 21-acre gardens at Royal Lodge, his Grade II listed home in Windsor, after it fell into a "shocking state."

According to the Daily Mail, the disgraced prince has been busy tending to the gardens himself, a task that has been deemed "impossible" by the Historic Royal Palaces gardener.

"It is in a shocking state," Todd Longstaffe Gowan told the outlet.

He went on to share, "I won't be knocking that into shape! It is impossible! I've been at Kensington Palace for 30 years, and I think Royal Lodge would be quite impossible."

According to the report, the Royal Lodge, which boasts 30 rooms, is surrounded by shrubbery and woodlands.

The mansion is once known to have once been surrounded by flowers, which are now nowhere to be seen.

The report comes as Prince Andrew faces pressure from his brother, King Charles, to downsize.

Andrew, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following the Newsnight interview over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been living on the estate since 2004.

