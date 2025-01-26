Ayeza Khan manifests supermodel vibes in new post 

Trending

  January 26, 2025
Ayeza Khan shared big plans for 2025! 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Chupke Chupke actress expressed her wish to be 'nominated as a supermodel.' 

In the post shared, Khan looked optimistic about her future endeavors. 

Alongside it, the Mehar Posh star added a witty caption, “Did anyone ever tell you that you resemble a supermodel from Pakistan, Ayeza Khan?” I said, “YESSSS!”


She jokingly continued, "Lol, that’s the compliment I’ve been waiting to hear for ages while working as a model. P.s I love being called an actress, but this year, I want to be nominated as a supermodel—that’s it! (Just kidding)." 

Khan further added, "I know I can’t even come close to the level of the biggest supermodels in our country, It’s just a random thought, lol." 

"But, My Dearest Model Friends, I love the way you all always help me and teach me, how to pose perfectly like a model, how you always hold my hand, and how you consistently make me feel special means the world to me. Thank you to all my model friends!" Ayeza Khan penned her gratitude. 

On the work front, Ayeza Khan will be next seen in her mega project titled Humraaz opposite Feroze Khan. 

