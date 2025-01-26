Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis plan 'special' tribute for Liam

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson are seemingly gonna reunite to honour their late One Direction band-mate Liam Payne.
The 1D stars are planning a special tribute for Liam at the BRIT Awards this year.
A source told The Sun, “The tribute to Liam at this year’s awards show has caused a real buzz and speculation that the remaining One Direction bandmates could finally come back together again on stage.
The insider added, “It would be an entirely fitting way to honour Liam and talks are already under way about how to make this segment of the Brits unforgettable. Liam loved the Brit Awards and attended and performed many times over the years, both with 1D and as a solo artist, and will forever be part of the show’s history.”
Harry, Niall, Zayn and Louis reunited last year to attend Liam’s funeral in the U.K.
“It’s still in the very early stages of preparation and the finer details are still being worked out, with official approaches to be made in coming weeks, but there are set to be a mixture of performances, tasteful photo and video montages and a live orchestra,” the tipster noted.
Liam passed away falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, in October 2024.