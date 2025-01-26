Britney Spears stays 'drama-free' to maintain bond with sons

Britney Spears is making a conscious effort to keep her life calm and drama-free for the sake of her sons.
According to a source, Spears had a "dream come true" Christmas with Jayden this year and is now making plans to rebuild her relationship with him and his brother Sean Preston.
“Britney is on cloud nine right now, for years Christmas has been more of a sad reminder of the sorry state of her relationship with her kids, so to be able to spend it with Jayden is more than a relief,” the insider told Life & Style.
They continued, “She would have loved to have had Sean join them too but they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win.”
The source further shared that Jayden chose to spend the holiday with Spears, and she didn't have to "beg him or bribe him" to do so.
“Anyone saying he’s doing this because he’s after her money can go jump in the lake as far as she’s concerned. She’s already made it clear to both her boys they can literally have anything they want, so they don’t need to manipulate her to get anything, she loves sharing her wealth with them,” they added.
However, the insider added that Spears knew if she wanted “more time” with both boys, she had to “keep things calm and drama-free.”
Britney Spears, who recently settled her divorce from Sam Asghari, shares sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.