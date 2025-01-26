King Charles' bizarre nickname for Meghan Markle REVEALED

King Charles’ surprising nickname for her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, has been revealed.
The royals have been famous for giving each other nicknames in private, and the Suits actress is no exception.
Over the years Meghan Markle has been branded with a slew of unflattering nicknames online, from “Me-gain” to “Duchess Difficult” and “MeMeMeghan”.
According to reports, the then Prince Charles affectionately referred to Meghan as "Tungsten" due to her tough and unbending nature.
"Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy. It's become a term of endearment,” a palace source told the Mail On Sunday's Charlotte Griffiths in June 2018.
The origin of the nickname dates back to Meghan's early days as a working royal, when she showed her polished and passionate side in public appearances.
More details about the nickname were reveled in Katie Nicholl's 2022 book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown.
She claims that Charles found Meghan to be "resilient" and was able to hold her own.
"She is so intelligent and so nice. She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more,” Charles reportedly told friends.
To note, Tungsten is a metal that can be found on the periodic table and is known for its high melting point and core strength.