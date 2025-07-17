King Charles hosts surprise visitor at Windsor on Queen Camilla's big day

King Charles met a special guest at Windsor Castle today.

On his beloved wife, Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday, the 76-year-old Monarch delightfully hosted a surprise visitor at his royal residence.

In the latest update shared on the British Royal Family’s official Instagram account on Thursday, July 17, Buckingham Palace reported that the King met President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives at Windsor.

Sharing a photo from their meeting, the Royals captioned, “This morning, The President of the Republic of Maldives visited The King at Windsor Castle.”

In the snap, King Charles, dressed in a grey suit paired with dotted maroon tie and shiny black shoes, beamingly welcomed the Maldivian President, who was wearing a black suit with matching shoes.

Upon meeting, the two exchanged greetings and shook hands.

Notably, President Mohamed Muizzu, who departed for an official visit to the UK on July 15, has been attending a series of high-profile meetings and engagements in the country along with a senior delegation.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the Maldives and the United Kingdom, with a focus on key areas such as “governance, climate, and environmental issues, as well as enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and education,” according to the official website of Maldives’ Foreign Ministry.

This update by the Royal Family comes after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of Her Majesty Queen Camilla on the occasion of her 78th birthday.

