Princess Beatrice gets loving shout-out from husband Edoardo on 5th anniversary

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is showering all his love on wife, Princess Beatrice.

To mark their milestone 5th anniversary, the 41-year-old British property developer gave a loving shout-out to his beloved wife in a heartfelt social media post.

He celebrated his and Beatrice’s five years of together with a sweet tribute on Instagram, which was accompanied by a never-before-seen photo of them.

Gushing over his wife, Edoardo lovingly penned on Instagram, “Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we’ve spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here’s to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!”

The snap, which was taken during the duo’s trip to Scotland, featured Edoardo and Beatrice as a loving couple.

Standing in front of a captivating backdrop featuring a serene beach, Princess Beatrice glowed in a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, while her husband looked handsome in a white T-shirt layered with an olive green jacket, a matching hat, and black pants.

P.C. Instagran/edomapellimozzi
On the post, the couple received immense love from fans, who shared their heartwarming wishes for them via comments.

“What a beautiful picture of the two of you. Stay happy and in love. God bless and protect your marriage. vhappy anniversary to my favorite royal couple,” commented one.

Another wished, Happy Anniversary to you both.”

A third gushed over Edoardo’s tribute, appreciating, “such sweet words mr edo... beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder... cheers!”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot on July 17, 2020, in a private ceremony held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

