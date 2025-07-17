Queen Camilla shares special message after receiving new title

Queen Camilla shares special message after receiving new title
Queen Camilla shares special message after receiving new title

Queen Camilla has shared a heartfelt message after receiving a historic title.

The Queen consort of the UK took to Instagram to share a poignant message on her 78th birthday.

She penned, “Thank you for the wonderful well wishes on Her Majesty’s 78th birthday today!”

Her sweet statement came after she created history by becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to receive a Vice Admiral rank. A Vice Admiral is a senior naval officer holding a three-star rank. They outrank a Rear Admiral and are outranked by an Admiral.

Buckingham Palace also posted a carousel of photos and shared details about the special event.

The Royal Family wrote, "The Royal Navy have appointed The Queen as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom at a ceremony on HMS Astute to mark the end of the Submarine’s first commission. With the Ship’s Company, The Queen, as Sponsor of the Submarine since 2007, celebrated the service of HMS Astute over the last 15 years.”

Camilla received a pennant from the head of the Submarine Service, Rear Admiral Andy Perks, ahead of her 78th birthday celebrations.

To note, Queen Camilla was born in Denmark Hill, London, England, on July 17, 1947.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry’s homage to mom Diana sparks backlash: ‘desperate for attention’
Prince Harry’s homage to mom Diana sparks backlash: ‘desperate for attention’
The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to late Princess Diana's legacy during his solo trip to Angola

Royal Family's 5 bombshell scandals Buckingham Palace tried to hide
Royal Family's 5 bombshell scandals Buckingham Palace tried to hide
Here's a list of top five Royal Family scandals that shocked the world

Meghan Markle drops glimpses into special gift on Queen Camilla’s 78 birthday
Meghan Markle drops glimpses into special gift on Queen Camilla’s 78 birthday
Meghan Markle's post comes hour after the Royal Family released beaming birthday portrait of Queen Camilla

Princess Leonor salutes King Felipe during emotional reunion
Princess Leonor salutes King Felipe during emotional reunion
Queen Letizia, Her Royal Highness Infanta Sofia and King Felipe finally reunite with Princess Leonor

Prince Harry called Oprah Winfrey for help in hilarious ‘emergency’
Prince Harry called Oprah Winfrey for help in hilarious ‘emergency’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share neighborhood with Oprah Winfrey since relocating to Montecito

King Charles shares beaming portrait of Queen Camilla on her 78th birthday
King Charles shares beaming portrait of Queen Camilla on her 78th birthday
Queen Camilla looks graceful in a new birthday portrait, captured at her Raymill House in Lacock

Key Royal makes bold education decision amid Harvard turmoil
Key Royal makes bold education decision amid Harvard turmoil
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has just completed her first year of her master's degree at Harvard University

Queen Camilla makes naval history ahead of her 78th birthday
Queen Camilla makes naval history ahead of her 78th birthday
The British Queen marked a key visit to HM Naval Base Devonport just a day before her 78th birthday