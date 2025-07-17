Queen Camilla shares special message after receiving new title

Queen Camilla has shared a heartfelt message after receiving a historic title.
The Queen consort of the UK took to Instagram to share a poignant message on her 78th birthday.
She penned, “Thank you for the wonderful well wishes on Her Majesty’s 78th birthday today!”
Her sweet statement came after she created history by becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to receive a Vice Admiral rank. A Vice Admiral is a senior naval officer holding a three-star rank. They outrank a Rear Admiral and are outranked by an Admiral.
Buckingham Palace also posted a carousel of photos and shared details about the special event.
The Royal Family wrote, "The Royal Navy have appointed The Queen as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom at a ceremony on HMS Astute to mark the end of the Submarine’s first commission. With the Ship’s Company, The Queen, as Sponsor of the Submarine since 2007, celebrated the service of HMS Astute over the last 15 years.”
Camilla received a pennant from the head of the Submarine Service, Rear Admiral Andy Perks, ahead of her 78th birthday celebrations.
To note, Queen Camilla was born in Denmark Hill, London, England, on July 17, 1947.