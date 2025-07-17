King Charles marks 40-year milestone of key Oxford centre with special visit

King Charles celebrated 40 years of Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies with a delightful visit.
In a new post shared on the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Thursday, July 17, Buckingham Palace reported that the 76-year-old Monarch paid a special visit to Oxford, where he launched a new initiative under his name.
“Celebrating 40 years of the @OxfordCentreForIslamicStudies. The King visited the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies today, meeting trustees, students, alumni, and interfaith representatives who had gathered to celebrate the centre’s 40th anniversary,” read the caption.
The Royals continued to share, “His Majesty has a longstanding relationship with the Centre, serving as Patron since 1993.”
They further noted that during the ceremony, the Monarch officially opened the newly renamed King Charles III Wing, which will host a new initiative named King Charles III Programme.
The initiative will “will consolidate key activities including The King Charles III Fellowship, the Young Muslim Leadership Programme, conferences focused on global issues such as the environment and sustainability, and a range of scholarships and visiting fellowships.”
Accompanying the caption was a carousel of photos from His Majesty’s visit to the centre, featuring glimpses of Charles on stage to deliver a speech, meeting the Islamic Centre’s officials, and also the students.