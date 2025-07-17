King Felipe, Letizia chair major meeting of Leonor’s foundation without her

King Felipe and Queen Letizia hosted a major meeting of the Princess of Asturias Foundation at Zarzuela Palace.

In a new update shared on Instagram on Thursday, July 17, the Royal Family of Spain reported that the Monarch and Queen presided over the annual meeting with the key members of the foundation.

The Princess of Asturias Foundation, which was founded by then-Prince Felipe in 1980 as the Prince of Asturias Foundation, works to connect the Principality of Asturias and the heir to the Spanish crown, and promote important global values in science, culture, and humanity.

After Felipe’s accession to the Spanish throne in 2014, his elder daughter, Princess Leonor, took over his position by becoming the Honorary President of the institution.

However, in the 2025 annual meeting of the foundation, the future Queen was noticeably absent.

P.C. Instagram/casareal.es
P.C. Instagram/casareal.es

Sharing about the meeting on Instagram, the Royal Family penned, “The Kings preside at the Palace of Zarzuela the annual meeting with the members of the Patrons of the Princess of Asturias Foundation.”

They also posted a string of photos from the meeting, featuring King Felipe and Queen Letizia actively engaged in discussion with the members of the organizations as they chaired the session.

This meeting comes a day after the Spanish Royal Family presided over the ceremony of handing over Royal Dispatches and appointments to the new officers of the Navy at the Naval Military School of Marine.

During the event, Princess Leonor was awarded the Great Cross of Naval Merit by King Felipe.

