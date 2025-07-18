King Charles joins in special celebration on Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday

King Charles brought regal charm to the delightful celebrations at Oxford!
On his beloved wife, Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday on Thursday, July 17, the British Monarch joined in the special celebration, commemorating the milestone 40th anniversary of Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies.
During his visit, the King – who has been serving as Patrol of the Centre since 1993 – met trustees, students, alumni, and interfaith representatives, who had come together under one roof to mark the centre’s 40 years.
“The King officially opened the newly renamed King Charles III Wing, which will host the King Charles III Programme," shared the Royal Family on Instagram.
It was also shared that the Programme is "a new initiative which will consolidate key activities including The King Charles III Fellowship, the Young Muslim Leadership Programme, conferences focused on global issues such as the environment and sustainability, and a range of scholarships and visiting fellowships.”
They also posted a gallery of photographs featuring glimpses from King Charles’s visit, where he was seen actively participating in all the festivities, including speeches, meet-and-greets, and ceremonial moments.
Moreover, His Majesty’s visit comes on the same day as his wife, Queen Camilla, celebrates her special day.
Queen Camilla marked her 78th birthday on July 17, 2025, with Buckingham Palace commemorating the occasion by releasing a new portrait of Her Majesty.