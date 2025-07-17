King Charles hit with new ban as Prince William, Kate avoid restrictions


The royal family have reportedly been hit with new rules but Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be exempt from the restriction.

As per Hello, the Head of State, King Charles also faced a Thames Water’s upcoming hosepipe ban, which will affect his Highgrove Estate and Queen Camilla’s Ray Mill House.

The water company revealed in a statement that the ban will start on July 22 due to a lack of rain and increasing demand for water, which has stretched supplies.

After the ban begins, the use of a hosepipe is set forbidden for activities such as watering the garden, washing the car or filling a paddling pool.

It is reported that if the people found to be using a hosepipe during a ban, they can be fined up to £1,000.

According to a statement, Thames Water disclosed the temporary restriction would cover areas with postcodes beginning with OX, GL, SN, RG4, RG8 and RG9.

The restriction also on GL and SN the postcodes for King Charles and Queen Camilla's much-loved countryside retreats.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Berkshire, home at Adelaide Cottage also included in the designated restriction zone.

However, Prince William and Princess Kate are exempt from the ban as they live under an SL postcode.

They live in Kensington palace which is the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

