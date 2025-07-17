King Charles pens special celebratory message on Queen Camilla's birthday


King Charles penned a special celebratory message on the occasion of Queen Camilla’s birthday.

On the Queen Consort's 78th birthday, the official account of the Royal Family shared a post as King Charles celebrated the incredible talent of the British Army at Musical Spectacular.

The palace also dropped the exclusive glimpses of Princess Anne attending Military Musical Spectacular, last night on Horse Guards Parade.

A post was shared with the caption, “Celebrating the incredible musical talent of @BritishArmy!”

The caption added, “Last night on Horse Guards Parade, The Princess Royal attended the Military Musical Spectacular, ‘Heroes’!”

It continued, “With over 250 people involved, the Massed Bands of the Guards Division joined forces with The Duchess of Edinburgh’s String Orchestra, the Household Division Contemporary Band, the Massed Pipes and Drums and Army Cadet Force and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to perform in their annual display.”

The caption concluded, “In their 200th anniversary year, the Royal Mews were also in attendance for a display of horse drawn state coaches and cars.”

To note, on Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday King Charles also shared her new splendid portrait.

The king captioned the post, “Ahead of Her Majesty’s 78th birthday tomorrow, a new picture of The Queen has been released by Buckingham Palace. The image was taken this month, in the garden at Raymill, Her Majesty’s private home in Wiltshire, by Chris Jackson.”

King Charles tied the knot with Queen Camilla in 2005.

