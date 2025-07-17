Prince Harry releases first statement after 'peace talks' with King Charles

Prince Harry issued a moving statement during his solo trip to Angola earlier this week.
On Thursday, July 17, the official website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a thoughtful message from the 40-year-old royal.
The estranged son of King Charles, who visited the South African country in support of his late mother's Princess Diana's charity HALO, met the young children participated in a land safety education session in the village of Mawano.
After the session, Harry expressed, “As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields.”
Harry, who also took a walk to a minefield near the village further noted "All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past."
This statement of Prince Harry came just two days after reports of his aides "secret" meeting with his cancer-stricken dad's rep emerged.
As per the reports from multiple outlets,