Prince Harry releases first statement after 'peace talks' with King Charles

Prince Harry releases first statement after peace talks with King Charles
Prince Harry releases first statement after 'peace talks' with King Charles

Prince Harry issued a moving statement during his solo trip to Angola earlier this week.

On Thursday, July 17, the official website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a thoughtful message from the 40-year-old royal.

The estranged son of King Charles, who visited the South African country in support of his late mother's Princess Diana's charity HALO, met the young children participated in a land safety education session in the village of Mawano.

After the session, Harry expressed, “As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields.” 

Harry, who also took a walk to a minefield near the village further noted "All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past."

This statement of Prince Harry came just two days after reports of his aides "secret" meeting with his cancer-stricken dad's rep emerged.

As per the reports from multiple outlets, 

Related
Read more : Royal

King Willem-Alexander opens palace door to public for special occasion
King Willem-Alexander opens palace door to public for special occasion
Palace Noordeinde and the Royal Stables in The Hague are open to the public again this summer

King Charles makes ‘private’ visit to mystery woman before Camilla’s birthday
King Charles makes ‘private’ visit to mystery woman before Camilla’s birthday
The 76-year-old monarch celebrated mystery woman's birthday few days before Queen Camilla's big day

Prince Harry’s homage to mom Diana sparks backlash: ‘desperate for attention’
Prince Harry’s homage to mom Diana sparks backlash: ‘desperate for attention’
The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to late Princess Diana's legacy during his solo trip to Angola

Royal Family's 5 bombshell scandals Buckingham Palace tried to hide
Royal Family's 5 bombshell scandals Buckingham Palace tried to hide
Here's a list of top five Royal Family scandals that shocked the world

Meghan Markle drops glimpses into special gift on Queen Camilla’s 78 birthday
Meghan Markle drops glimpses into special gift on Queen Camilla’s 78 birthday
Meghan Markle's post comes hour after the Royal Family released beaming birthday portrait of Queen Camilla

Princess Leonor salutes King Felipe during emotional reunion
Princess Leonor salutes King Felipe during emotional reunion
Queen Letizia, Her Royal Highness Infanta Sofia and King Felipe finally reunite with Princess Leonor

Prince Harry called Oprah Winfrey for help in hilarious ‘emergency’
Prince Harry called Oprah Winfrey for help in hilarious ‘emergency’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share neighborhood with Oprah Winfrey since relocating to Montecito

King Charles shares beaming portrait of Queen Camilla on her 78th birthday
King Charles shares beaming portrait of Queen Camilla on her 78th birthday
Queen Camilla looks graceful in a new birthday portrait, captured at her Raymill House in Lacock