George, Charlotte, Louis set for Balmoral reunion with Royal Family

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to reunite with the royal family at Balmoral this summer.
As per GB News, the young royals are set to kick off their school holidays with a traditional visit to the Scottish estate alongside Prince William and Princess Kate.
The Prince and Princess’ three children enrolled in Lambrook School in Bracknell, where they ended the school year on Saturday, July 5 and they will begin their autumn term of school on Wednesday, September 3.
The reports suggested that William, Kate and their three children will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle at some point over the summer holidays.
To note, in 2013, after Prince George's birth on July 22, the Waleses marked their first family trip to Scotland in the summer following the Royal Family tradition.
On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth II loved to spend her summers at the royal residence located in the Scottish Highlands.
The late monarch shared her thoughts about Balmoral, “You can go out for miles and never see anybody, there are endless possibilities.”
Balmoral was one of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite royal residences as she and Prince Philip cherished their honeymoon there in 1947.
King Charles took a lead to carry on the custom as he and the rest of the Royal Family enjoyed the summer time at Balmoral.