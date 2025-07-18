King Charles gives respectful nod to muslim community during latest speech

King Charles has given a respectful nod to muslim community during his speech at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies.
The British monarch celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies with a delightful visit on Thursday, July 17.
During the visit, he launched a new initiative under his name and delivered a powerful speech.
Charles started his monologue with the words "Assalamu Alaikum", an Arabic greeting, which translates to "peace be upon you".
It is a common greeting among muslim community worldwide, making it very apt for Charles, 76, to say during a visit to the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies.
He said, “Your Royal Highness, Your Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, Assalamu Alaikum. In this milestone anniversary year, I can only say that it is with enormous pride and admiration that I join you all here today to pay tribute to this remarkable Centre.”
His Majesty added, "The Centre’s ongoing commitment to objective scholarship and international cooperation, underpinned by principles of dialogue, deep understanding and mutual respect, is more imperative than ever in today’s world. I need hardly say I am extremely heartened that the Centre continues to play such a significant role in that globally critical endeavour.”
The late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, granted a Royal Charter to the center back in 2012.