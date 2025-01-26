Lady Kitty Spencer makes plan for daughter after losing family estate to brother

Lady Kitty Spencer has revealed her special plan for daughter Athena after the family’s Althorp Estate got inherited by her younger brother Louis Spencer.
Despite being the eldest one among all those born in her generation, the British model won’t be able to inherit the historic family property due to traditional primogeniture laws, making her younger brother take over the estate.
However, instead of the family property, Kitty has inherited a wide range of heirlooms that are transferred to the Spencer family through their distinguished ancestors.
After receiving the inheritance that includes various centuries-old historic accessories, Lady Kitty Spencer revealed her special plan for daughter Athena, whom she welcomed in 2023.
"I'll definitely give them to my daughter one day. They are so special to pass on,” she stated in a conversation with Tatler.
She added, "It's lucky to have our family history so accessible to us, so we can understand where we came from.”
Kitty’s collection of heirlooms includes a 1920s chainmail bag that was owned by the wife of 7th Earl Spencer Cynthia, a unique gold purse that belonged to Lady Anne Spencer, and several handbags that are passed on from her great-aunt and great-grandmother.
Moreover, Lady Kitty Spencer expressed her support for the traditional law and stated that it must be followed as she believes it is “the correct way” for her brother to inherit Althorp.