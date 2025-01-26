World

Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years

This village gained fame after being featured in several TV shows and movies

A ghost town, which was destroyed in a disaster 40 years ago, has now become a popular destination for dark tourism.

If you are someone who has an interest in visiting places where you can uncover the history of previous generations, then you should definitely consider visiting this place.

Villa Epecuen was a tourist village located by a lake in South America, located in the rural area near Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, as per Express UK.

It was once a popular place for tourists who came to enjoy the healing properties of the lake’s salty waters before it was abandoned.

The village, home to around 1,500 people could accommodate up to 5,000 visitors at a time.

But in November 1985, a freak storm caused a dam and dike to break, flooding with water that reached a depth of 10 meters.

Remarkably, the village started to reappear nearly 25 years later in 2009 when the village started to reemerge as the floodwaters began to recede.

Over time, old buildings, rusted vehicles and the remains of dead trees resurfaced which brings back the village’s once-thriving past.

The village gained fame after being featured in several TV shows, including Abandoned Engineering and Mysteries of the Abandoned.

The village’s popularity increased even more when it was used as a filming location for the 2010 movie And Soon the Darkness, which starred Amber Heard and Karl Urban.

