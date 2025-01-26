Princess Kate set to make bold move to o cement her royal status 

Princess Kate is reportedly in talks to grace the covers of both UK and US Vogue, a move aimed at highlighting her status as a global fashion icon.
As per Dailymail.com, the magazine's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, would seemingly make a personal plea to the Princess of Wales.
The source shared that Kate might take time to make a decision on the offer in the past few days.
The deal would reportedly grant the future queen the authority to select her own photographer.
It is said by the source that Princess Kate is a "role model to millions" following her battle against cancer
The source said, "The princess has come a long way since that first cover. She's a global fashion icon but she is so much more.”
They added, "Her brave battle against cancer while raising three young children in the public eye makes her a role model to millions.”
"Her story would be an inspiration to so many women going through what she has gone through,” the source mentioned.
The insider went on to say, "She would get to choose which covers she would feature on, but the UK and the US would be a given."
According to a source who spoke to the Mail, Wintour used a middleman to provide Kate her selection of international Vogue covers, including the US and UK editions.
To note, in June 2016, to commemorate British Vogue's 100th anniversary, Kate was featured on the magazine's cover.