Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure

Imagine living underwater, not just for a few hours on a dive, but for months!
Yes, you heard it right! A company in the UK, named DEEP is working on developing underwater living spaces where humans could live for a long time.
As per Euro News, the company suggests that these habitats could be used for several purposes.
These include marine research, underwater tourism and even for security operations.
The underwater habitat called “Vanguard” is 12 meters long and 7.5 meters wide and is designed to support up to three people at a depth of 100 meters underwater.
As per the reports, it is intended as a testing platform for a more advanced and larger underwater habitat, called Sentinel, which is scheduled to be launched after two years.
Sean Wolpert, the president of DEEP, said in a statement, noting, "We took a step back and recognised that the ocean, and particularly beneath the surface of the ocean was one of the last remaining blind spots for humanity.”
"We can see deep into space, we can see near space, and we can observe anything in our airspace, on land and on the surface of the ocean, but the one area where we felt there was a large disconnect, not only in that kind of tangible way, but also in a personal way, was between humanity and the ocean," he added.
Vanguard is designed for short-term missions and professional divers, while Sentinel can support up to six people for up to 28 days at a depth of 200 meters.
Sentinel will have specialized features such as wet and dry labs as well as a moon pool and the construction involves a method called wire-arc additive manufacturing which is being carried out by six robots, each 3.5 meters tall.
This design helps researchers collect and analyze seabed samples in real-time, without needing to return to the surface.
Although the exact location where Vanguard will be used has not been decided yet, DEEP is in talks with potential clients.