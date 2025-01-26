Sci-Tech

Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure

A company in the UK is working on developing underwater living spaces where humans could live for a long time

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure

Imagine living underwater, not just for a few hours on a dive, but for months!

Yes, you heard it right! A company in the UK, named DEEP is working on developing underwater living spaces where humans could live for a long time.

As per Euro News, the company suggests that these habitats could be used for several purposes.

These include marine research, underwater tourism and even for security operations.

The underwater habitat called “Vanguard” is 12 meters long and 7.5 meters wide and is designed to support up to three people at a depth of 100 meters underwater.

As per the reports, it is intended as a testing platform for a more advanced and larger underwater habitat, called Sentinel, which is scheduled to be launched after two years.

Sean Wolpert, the president of DEEP, said in a statement, noting, "We took a step back and recognised that the ocean, and particularly beneath the surface of the ocean was one of the last remaining blind spots for humanity.”

"We can see deep into space, we can see near space, and we can observe anything in our airspace, on land and on the surface of the ocean, but the one area where we felt there was a large disconnect, not only in that kind of tangible way, but also in a personal way, was between humanity and the ocean," he added.

Vanguard is designed for short-term missions and professional divers, while Sentinel can support up to six people for up to 28 days at a depth of 200 meters.

Sentinel will have specialized features such as wet and dry labs as well as a moon pool and the construction involves a method called wire-arc additive manufacturing which is being carried out by six robots, each 3.5 meters tall.

This design helps researchers collect and analyze seabed samples in real-time, without needing to return to the surface.

Although the exact location where Vanguard will be used has not been decided yet, DEEP is in talks with potential clients.

Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement

Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement
Kate Middleton plans ‘meeting’ with Prince Harry in US to mend rift with Prince William

Kate Middleton plans ‘meeting’ with Prince Harry in US to mend rift with Prince William
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure

Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
Hugh Jackman shares exciting video after NYC concert opening night

Hugh Jackman shares exciting video after NYC concert opening night
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch
Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch
WhatsApp simplifies channel browsing with effortless search option
WhatsApp simplifies channel browsing with effortless search option
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think
How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think
When will TikTok return to US app stores?
When will TikTok return to US app stores?
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor