Kansas City Chiefs sets to make history after beating Buffalo Bills 

Kansas City Chiefs (KCC) are one step away from making history after defeating Buffalo Bills.
After a thriller game on Sunday night, January 26, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium, KCC emerged victorious with 32-29 against the Bills. The Chiefs became the first back-to-back champions to return to the Super Bowl, reported by BBC.
This marked the fifth qualification of Kansas City for the NFL’s championship game in six years, which they won three out of five.
The City’s squad is set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on February 9.
Previously, KCC and the Eagles met in Super Bowl 57, 2022, which City won with 38-35.
Kansas City, with their game-changer quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, has a chance to do what no other legend could do in the NFL.
The Buffalo were gearing up for the win at Arrowhead Stadium with quarterback Josh Allen in the lead against Kansas City in a key postseason game.
This was their fourth match-up in five years, but once again the Chiefs’s Mahomes, a two-time season MVP, came out on top.
The game was extremely close, with the Bills leading 22-21 at the start of the fourth quarter.
However, two critical plays by the Bills didn't go their way, and the Chiefs scored two touchdowns and a field goal, which ultimately won them the game.
The final score came as Chiefs 32, Bills 29, giving Kansas City the way for a historic Super Bowl “three-peat.” The match was as close as Buffalo came to the Super Bowl since losing four straight games from 1991 to 1994.
On the other hand, the Eagles have taken their spot as American Football Conference (AFC) Championship games favourites after a spectacular win of 55-23 against Washington Commanders earlier on Sunday.