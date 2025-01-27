Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez mesmerised crowd at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez is currently promoting her new movie 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' at the star-studded event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025

Jennifer Lopez reportedly showcased her singing skills during his mesmerising appearance at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

As reported by Page Six, an insider has recently revealed that the Unstoppable star stunned the audience with her unexpected musical performance on Saturday, January 25th, 2025.

The tipster stated, "She arrived in good spirits and went straight to her table where she danced and sang for the first part of the night."

The source additionally said that upon Lopez's arrival at the star-studded event, the DJ himself spotted her in the wild crowd and began inviting her by playing her iconic song Jenny from the Block from her 2002 musical album This is Me Then

"That’s when most of the crowd realized she was there. She then got up on stage and starting singing along to ‘Jenny’ then performed All I Have," the tipster added.

The 55-year-old renowned songstress is currently in Park City, Utah, for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where she also attended the premiere of her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, on Sunday, January 26th.

According to media reports, the musical-thriller film is produced by Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and co-produced by his close pal, Matt Damon.

