Timothée Chalamet under fire for ‘out of line’ Jimmy Carter joke on ‘SNL’

Timothée Chalamet has “crossed the line” as several fans have been slamming the actor for “disrespecting” the late US President Jimmy Carter.
On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live that aired on January 25, the 29-year-old Wonka actor appeared as the host of the show and while his hosting received immense praises from fans, one joke landed him in hot water.
During the show, the Dune actor played bungee instructor Nathaniel Latrine in a workout sketch, walking Heidi Gardner and her on-screen boyfriend Michael Longfellow through exercises that were not for “the faint of heart.”
Amid demonstrating the moves, at one point in the segment that involved swimming and flying motions, the actor shouted “Jimmy Carter!”, leading the whole class mimic dead figures while dangling on their bungee cords.
The act sparked outrage among the fans who them slammed Timothée Chalamet for disrespecting the late US President Carter.
“Was funny until that Jimmy Carter line. Totally disrespectful and out of line. And yes I have a sense of humor and love the show but that was just horrible and too soon … I hope his family didn’t see that,” a social media user expressed.
Another penned, “That sketch was actually pretty funny until the Jimmy Carter line.”
A third noted, “I hope his family didn’t see that.”
“Someone’s going to hell for that one,” wrote one more.
