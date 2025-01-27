Sajal Ali feels overwhelmed with all love on her birthday

Sajal Ali has all fan attention!
The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress, who celebrated her birthday on January 17, 2025, dropped a glimpse from her 31st birthday celebrations on Instagram.
In the first image, Sajal puts her contagious smile on display while holding a fresh bouquet of flowers, a token of her birthday love.
Next, the What’s Love Got To Do With It actress shared a photo of her creamy birthday cake waiting to be cut, followed by an epic shot of the party decor.
“A bit late, but a heartfelt thank you to everyone for the lovely birthday wishes! Feeling so blessed for all the love and everything this year has brought my way,” Sajal penned a heartfelt thank you in the caption.
For the birthday, Sajal exuded boss lady vibes in an all-black outfit with her bold red lipstick doing the talking. What made her look even more beautiful was a smile on her face.
Swooning over the birthday dump, Sajal’s die-hard fans dropped red heart emojis while others wished her, calling her ‘beautiful soul.”
Recently, Sajal Aly graced the HUM TV 20th anniversary celebration where her on-stage reunion with ex-husband Ahad Raza Mir made headlines.