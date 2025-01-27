Entertainment

'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak

Finn Wolfhard makes rare confession days after 'Stranger Things' season 5 release date leaked

  • January 27, 2025
Stranger Things' one of the key cast members, Finn Wolfhard has made emotional confession about season 5 after release date leak.

During the first press tour for his upcoming film, The Legend of Ochi, since wrapping filming on Stranger Things Season 5 Finn lift the curtain on the "incredibly emotional" last day on the set of hit sci-fi series.

In a conversation at Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance recalled the filming on Stranger Things finale's last episode, “It was incredibly emotional, obviously.”

He wen on to share, “It’s the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40."

"Everyone had a long journey and shared it together. My whole childhood was there," Finn added.

The 22-year-old actor explained, "It was sort of the ‘Toy Story 3’ moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special,"

Finn Worlfhard fuelled fans' excitement as he revealed, “We shot sort of ‘Lord of the Rings’ style with a year-long shoot. It was a great way to go out and very intense."

"I feel like it couldn’t have ended better. [‘The Legend of Ochi’] is the first movie that I’m promoting since, so it feels like post-graduation or something. I am excited for everything to come out," he added.

This update comes after an eagle-eyed fan cracked the potential release date of the show, using some technological witchcraft on Netflix websites.

As per a viral screenshot, the unofficial release date of the series is November 27, 2025.

However, the creators of the series Duffer Brothers or Netflix have not announced the release date yet.

