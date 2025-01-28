 Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us is set to intensify as a trial date has been scheduled for March 2026.
As per PEOPLE, the Judge Lewis J. Liman ordered on Monday that both cases in Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al. will be heard in court on March 9, 2026.
Furthermore, a pre-trial hearing that was originally scheduled for February 12 to discuss Lively's potential request for a gag order has been rescheduled for February 3.
To note, in December, the Gossip Girl star file a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, to sue Wayfarer Studios, her It Ends With Us director-costar Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, Baldoni's publicist Jennifer Abel, crisis publicist Melissa Nathan and more.
She alleged her co-star the Five Feet Apart star for sexual harassment and a smear campaign launched in retaliation.
However, Baldoni has refuted the sexual harassment allegations.
In response to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni, 41, has countersued the Green Lantern star and her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane.
He accused them of defamation and extortion.