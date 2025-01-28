Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'

The Gossip Girl star file a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in December

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over It Ends With Us
 Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us is set to intensify as a trial date has been scheduled for March 2026.

As per PEOPLE, the Judge Lewis J. Liman ordered on Monday that both cases in Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al. will be heard in court on March 9, 2026.

Furthermore, a pre-trial hearing that was originally scheduled for February 12 to discuss Lively's potential request for a gag order has been rescheduled for February 3.

To note, in December, the Gossip Girl star file a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, to sue Wayfarer Studios, her It Ends With Us director-costar Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, Baldoni's publicist Jennifer Abel, crisis publicist Melissa Nathan and more.

She alleged her co-star the Five Feet Apart star for sexual harassment and a smear campaign launched in retaliation.

However, Baldoni has refuted the sexual harassment allegations.

In response to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni, 41, has countersued the Green Lantern star and her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane.

He accused them of defamation and extortion.

Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates

Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates

King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event

King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok

Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win

Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Justin Bieber drops first post after Selena Gomez removes controversial video
Justin Bieber drops first post after Selena Gomez removes controversial video
Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates
Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album
Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album
Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat
Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat
Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub
Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration
Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute