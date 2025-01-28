World

Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales

Coffee giant Starbucks has closed its doors to general public, who use restrooms without any purchase

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  January 28, 2025
Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales
Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales 

Starbucks is all geared up to bring back several discontinued policies in the US and Canada franchises amid a decline in revenue.

As reported by CNN, Brian Niccol, CEO of the coffeehouse, set forward a long list of tasks in order to bring back traffic to the company, including condiment bars, which were removed from all branches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with that, coffee enthusiasts can also enjoy the original Starbucks experience, as baristas are instructed to bring back the custom of hand-writing the customer’s name on their cups using a Sharpie.

The world’s largest coffee chain is going back to its roots with the return of milk and sugar stations, making employees work a tad bit easier.

Nicole shared in a previous statement that they had to "track down" 200,000 Sharpies to make the personalised cups.

Free refills on some "for here" orders will be available for all its paying customers, a perk that was once reserved for members of its loyalty program.

Furthermore, Starbucks has closed its doors to the general public, who use restrooms without any purchase.

The coffee chain shared that the employees and customers feel that, "access to comfortable seating and a clean, safe environment is critical to getting back to the Starbucks they know and love," which prompted this decision.

Starbucks has suffered a massive loss in sales and traffic due to the product being on the boycott list for its political stands along with the ongoing union problems.

