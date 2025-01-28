World

Dutch Museum robbery: Thieves blow up door to loot 2,500-year-old gold helmet

Thieves steal a 2,500-year-old gold helmet and ancient artefacts in a Dutch museum heist

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025


Thieves broke into a museum in the Netherlands to steal ancient artefacts, including a 2,500-year-old gold helmet.

According to CNN, the Dutch police said that in a daring heist at the Drents Museum in Assen, Netherlands, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 3:45 a.m. local time, thieves using explosives broke into the museum.

The CCTV footage released by the police showed the suspect entering the museum after blowing up the door with a blast that sent sparks and smoke into the air.

Thieves stole valuable items from the museum, including three gold bracelets, dating from around 50 BC, and a 5th-century BC historically important artefact, the Helmet of Cotofenesti, which was on loan from the National History Museum of Romania in Bucharest.

In a press statement, Drents Museum’s general director Harry Tupan described the robbery as a “dark incident.”

He said, “We are intensely shocked by the events last night at the museum. In its 170-year existence, there has never been such a major incident. It also gives us enormous sadness towards our colleagues in Romania.”

Moreover, the artefacts were part of the exhibition about the Dacians, which was set to conclude on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

The exhibition called "Dacia: Empire of Gold and Silver" has been on show since July 2024, featuring treasures borrowed from institutions across Romania. Drents Museum described the now-stolen Helmet of Cotofenesti as a “masterpiece.” The helmet has a design of features, mythological scenes, and a pair of eyes, which were believed to scare away enemies during war while protecting against the “evil eye.”

Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings

Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night

Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night

Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement

Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales
Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales
World Pastry Cup 2025: Japan beats France to win title
World Pastry Cup 2025: Japan beats France to win title
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes
Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria
Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria
Discover HIDDEN island with pink beach where only one person lives
Discover HIDDEN island with pink beach where only one person lives
Massive Earth split could give birth to world’s sixth ocean soon
Massive Earth split could give birth to world’s sixth ocean soon
California faces new challenge after wildfire containment
California faces new challenge after wildfire containment
Auschwitz Liberation 80 anniversary: Survivors, leaders, King Charles to attend event
Auschwitz Liberation 80 anniversary: Survivors, leaders, King Charles to attend event
Eagles' fans celebration for Super Bowl in Philadelphia meets tragic end
Eagles' fans celebration for Super Bowl in Philadelphia meets tragic end
Jeju Air crash probe uncovers bird feathers, blood in plane's engines
Jeju Air crash probe uncovers bird feathers, blood in plane's engines
Trump hits Colombia with 25% 'emergency' tariffs over deportation row
Trump hits Colombia with 25% 'emergency' tariffs over deportation row
Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years
Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years