Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is the much-awaited sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par' promising a captivating cinematic experience

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 28, 2025
Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for Sitaare Zameen Par
Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' 

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par will hit the theatres during Christmas 2025.

In a recent media interaction per Hindustan Times, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed, “My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas."

He further added, "It is an entertaining film; I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun.”

With a compelling narrative, this film has promised to be a cinematic release for the audience of all ages.

The star then went on discussing the shoot location, “Gujarat has been closely associated with film making for a long time."

"It is a very vibrant place with a strong connection to cinema, culture, and art. We would love to come here and shoot from the film industry’s side," Aamir added.

Sitaare Zameen Par will star Aamir in a pivotal role, not only as an actor but also producer.

It’s 2007 version struck a deep chord, shedding light on the challenges faced by children with the learning disabilities.

Now Sitaare Zameen Par will continue the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most impact films. 

