Dua Lipa, Callum Turner set couple goals in city of love after engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • January 29, 2025
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner set sweet couple goals in the city of love, Paris!

On Tuesday, January 28, the lovebirds were spotted dancing together under the Eiffel Tower, with the pop icon flaunting her gorgeous new engagement ring.

The Daily Mail shared exclusive pictures from the romantic couple’s outing after their engagement last month.

Dua donned a black leather jacket, paired with black leggings and long boot.

On the other hand, Callum also went for a black leather jacket with denim pants, and a pair of black shoes.


In December 2024, an insider confirmed to The Sun that the New Rules singer is engaged to her actor boyfriend Turner after he “got down on one knee for a romantic proposal” over Christmas.

The source added, “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”

“Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It's been an amazing Christmas for them,” the tipster concluded.

Notably, Dua and Callum had been dating for a year before they got engaged on December 27, 2024.

