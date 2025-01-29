Reese Witherspoon slays ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ red carpet with chic look

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • January 29, 2025

Turning heads is just a piece of cake for the gorgeous Reese Witherspoon!

The Morning Show starlet graced the red carpet of her upcoming film You’re Cordially Invited’s premiere on Tuesday, January 28, at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Making a show-stopping entry at the premiere, the actress looked chic in a Louis Vuitton black wool flounce jacket that featured gold detailing on the zipper and buttons and a matching skirt.

She complemented her outfit with matching black stiletto heels and kept her blonde locks opened.

With soft, pink toned makeup on, Witherspoon was purely a sight to behold at the star-studded event.

P.C. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
P.C. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

During the red carpet appearance, the actress and her costar Will Ferrell spoke to PEOPLE and took a subtle dig at the outlet for snubbing the Elf actor for the Sexiest Man Alive title.

“I mean I missed out last year,” stated Ferrell, to which Witherspoon responded that there’s no other in competition with the actor in 2025.

She stated, “Because I mean, who else would it be? I can't think of anybody."

Meanwhile, the storyline of the film reads, “A bride (Viswanathan) and her father (Ferrell) discover their dream wedding venue has been double booked for another bride (Hagner) and her wedding-planner sister (Witherspoon), with hilarious consequences.”

You’re Cordially Invited, which stars Will Ferrell, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Meredith Hagner alongside Reese Witherspoon, is a romantic comedy film which will be available for streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

