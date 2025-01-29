Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-staffer unveils new details about rapper's parties

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former employee made bombshell claims in the last episode of 'The Fall of Diddy'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faced disturbing allegations from his former staffer amid the rapper's sexual abuse lawsuits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, the former senior executive assistant identified as Phillip Pines made several shocking claims about the rapper in the last episode of the ongoing docuseries, The Fall of Diddy.

The ex-employee, who worked with the 55-year-old rap icon from 2019 to 2021, alleged that in the initial days of his employment, he forcefully attended one of the controversial parties of the disgraced rapper, who is currently jailed due to serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He continued that 'Diddy' ordered him to engage in unethical activities to prove his 'loyalty.'

Phillip recalled, "I remember hearing the words: 'Prove your loyalty to me,' after which he, “He grabbed me by the shoulders, kind of gave me a quick massage, like a coach would give a player."

"That’s about to enter the game, and handed me a condom, pushed me to a girl that was on the couch, a guest," Diddy's former worker added.

He further claimed that the rapper is a 'predator' who used to trap innocent people with his nasty tactics and activities.

As of now, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team has not commented on Phillip Pines' fresh accusations. 

