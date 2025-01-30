Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career

Taylor Swift has proved that she has been preparing Travis Kelce for a successful Hollywood career.
The NFL player made shocking confession about his girlfriend, which shows that Taylor is the mastermind behind his “creative” podcast.
During this week's episode of the podcast, "intern" Brandon and "Jets" Jake, who’s Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast producers.
They shared their first interaction with the pop icon during football game for the AFC Championship game.
Travis, 35, also revealed that the 14-times Grammy winner listen to his New Heights podcast "every week" and also give “creative compliments.”
The pair chimed in that they "had a long conversation with her, and she was very complimentary of the show.”
Brandon added, "I was very appreciative of it. We walked in the door, and — I'll give this away — she said our names immediately. It was like, ‘Oh my God. Brandon, Jake, finally!' We were floored."
The Kansas City Chief agreed with his pal and gushed over his ladylove later on.
He noted, "She knows how to break the ice. She does. She's a pro at it.”
Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating sometime in the summer of 2023.