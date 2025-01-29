Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters

Jennifer Garner is ringing in her sisters’ birthday week with unseen photos!
On Wednesday, January 29, the Elektra actress shared a slew of rare snaps on her Instagram handle as she marked the beginning of her two sisters’ birthday week.
Alongside the sweet carousel, Garner penned a heartwarming message for her elder and younger sister, Melissa and Susannah.
“My sisters’ birthdays fall on either side of this week, just as my sisters landed on either side of me,” she wrote, adding, “Smashed in the middle, right between Melissa and Susannah, is where I belong—more than any other spot on the planet.”
Expressing gratitude for being a middle child, she penned, “I’m more and more grateful to be the middle Garner Girl, buffered from the world by one big and one little.”
The 13 Going On 30 actress concluded her sweet caption with a heartfelt wish writing, “Happy birthday, Sisters” followed by a red heart emoji.
In the carousel were several photographs of Jennifer Garner with her sisters, having the best of their childhood.
Many of the fans, in the comments, drew resemblance among all three sisters.
“Jennifer, Jennifer, and Jennifer,” a fan commented.
Another expressed, “Everyone looks alike!!! Strong family resemblance, so cute.”