Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial

Rihanna proved that she’s a supportive partner at A$AP Rocky's court hearing.
On Wednesday, January 29, the Fenty Beauty founder attended A$AP’s ongoing trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.
The American rapper has been accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend A$AP Relli in November 2021.
It marks Rihanna’s first time publicly showing support for A$AP, 36, since the legal case began.
On January 21, he rejected a plea deal from prosecutors and went for a jury trial instead of pleading guilty.
A$AP has pleaded not guilty and if he found guilty, he’ll face up to 24 years in prison.
As per PEOPLE, after the court hearing the couple went for a date night in Los Angeles.
The plea deal included serving 180 days in jail and receiving a seven-year suspended sentence with three years on probation.
During the trial, the prosecution team claimed Relli came at the night of the altercation assuming this would “repair their relationship.”
Relli shared that A$AP shot him and missed, adding that a bullet grazed his hand.
Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina said in the hearing, "For Relli, it was never about justice... it’s about a man seeking a profit from a fabricated narrative. Rocky has nothing to hide here."
On the other hand, the defense team claims the singer was carrying a "prop gun" for the purpose of scaring off potential threats.